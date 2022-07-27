Kelowna RCMP crack down on bike thefts: make one arrest

In the early hours of Saturday (July 23), members of the Kelowna RCMP Community Safety Unit engaged in an investigation focused on addressing the issue of bike thefts in the downtown district of Kelowna.

At approximately 12:20 p.m., officers tracked a stolen bike to the grassy area near Sunset Drive and Manhattan Drive in Kelowna and observed a man with the stolen bike. As the officers approached, the man attempted to flee the area on foot but was arrested after a short foot chase.

The 35-year-old man has since been released from custody for a court date of October 24, 2022.

The full investigation is being forwarded to the BC Prosecution Service for review and charge approval.

“Kelowna RCMP continue to take proactive steps to address concerns of theft and property crime in our community,” says Cst. Mike Della-Paolera, media relations officer for the Kelowna RCMP.