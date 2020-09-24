Press release from Kelowna RCMP on September 24, 2020 at 7:52AM:

The Kelowna RCMP Community Safety Unit (CSU) seized illicit drugs, and weapons from a residence in downtown Kelowna.

On September 23rd, 2020, officers from the Kelowna RCMP Community Safety Unit (CSU) and the RCMP Police Dog Services executed a search warrant at a property located in the 1000-block of Lawson Avenue in Kelowna. The warrant was related to an active criminal investigation into suspected drug trafficking.

During their search of the home, police seized quantities of suspected illicit drugs from inside the residence, states Cst. Solana Paré of the Kelowna RCMP. Our officers seized a variety of weapons including firearms, imitation firearms and prohibited weapons.

Two individuals were taken into custody during the execution of the search warrant at the residence. Those individuals, a 44-year-old man and a 34-year-old man, have been held in custody. Both are residents of Kelowna. The matter has been submitted to Public Prosecution Service of Canada for consideration of charges.

If you suspect criminal activity in your neighbourhood, please contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at www.crimestoppers.net or at 1-800-222-8477.