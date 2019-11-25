Kelowna RCMP Detachment 'severely understaffed'

Kelowna council heard findings of the latest RCMP and Police Services Resource Review Monday.

Consultants, Curt Griffiths and Nahanni Pollard gathered information from stakeholders to identify gaps and take suggestions.

When asked for input, Griffiths said the Crown Counsel opted not to cooperate.

“No information, no disclosure, no cooperation. I think the Crown is missing from this, I think Crown's an important part so I'd encourage the City to find out what's going on with Crown because they're a major player in this.”

The report identified that the Province has a major role in dealing with the underlying issues that are driving crime in Kelowna, such as the opioid crisis.

Griffiths noted their key finding was that the local detachment is severely understaffed.

Staffing calculation shows the detachment needs 83 officers to meet call demands on a daily basis and Kelowna currently operates with 80 officers in total.

“Twelve percent of the calls for service, an officer is going to a Priority 1 call by themselves. Even if you're only concerned about municipal liability, that's a huge liability issue. You know priority 1 calls are calls where life is in immediate danger, or serious harm has been done or is about to be done and you have a single officer going there. That is a huge red flag for us,” said Griffiths.

He said this not only puts officers at risk but raises mental health issues.

The review identifies the need to add 56 RCMP members and 28 civilian positions.

However, Superintendent Brent Mundle assured Council that won’t happen all at once, as it would have upwards of a $12 million tax implication on Kelowna residents.

Instead “we are proposing to add approximately seven RCMP officers and 12 in the area of police services. The city manager and finance have had to bring out their magic wand and figure out how to make sure we stay within what council has said is an acceptable tax increase,” said Mundle, adding that Council will have the option to increase the budget, if they so choose.

Kelowna RCMP will then come back in early 2020 with a five year strategy.

The review identifies that Kelowna has a lot of pieces on the table but there’s no framework holding them altogether.

Griffiths suggested Kelowna develops a Community Policing Plan and a holistic Community Safety Plan.

According to City Manager Joe Creron, it’s already in the works.

“A new director of community safety will be tasked with delivering that over the course of the next year or so, based on priorities and resources available. So that's definitely in the works and working closely with the RCMP on any advanced planning that they do,” said Creron.

The plan will outline stakeholder’s roles in mitigating crime and within the next five years, Kelowna should start to see the benefits of community initiatives that are underway.