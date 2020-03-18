Kelowna RCMP Detachment temporary service changes - COVID-19 pandemic

Big White’s Community Police Office is now closed until further notice.

RCMP Civil Fingerprinting Services will not be provided until further notice.

If you are exhibiting symptoms including fever, coughing and difficulty breathing, do not come to the detachment for police services.

These changes are being made as a preventative measure and do not affect 911 service or calls to our non-emergency police line 250-762-3300. Both of those services continue to be offered 24-hours a day, 7 days a week.

We would also like to remind the public that our Online Crime Reporting Tool.

Residents and business owners from across the Kelowna Regional Detachment area, which includes the City of Kelowna, the City of West Kelowna, the District of Peachland and the District of Lake Country, with a valid email address, are able to use the Online Crime Reporting Tool or OCRe using their computers, smart phones or tablets to report a crime that meets the following criteria:

Your report will NOT require a follow up by a police officer; and

You have no witness nor suspect;

You have lost something that costs less than $5,000; and/or

Someone has stolen something from you that costs less than $5,000; and/or

Someone has vandalized your property or car and it will cost less than $5,000 to repair it; and

There are no items involving personal identity, firearms, licence plates or licence plate validation decals;