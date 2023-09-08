Kelowna RCMP Disrupts Active Interprovincial Drug Trafficking Organization

In June 2022, Kelowna RCMP initiated an investigation that led to the discovery of a significant quantity of drugs and the identification of a suspect believed to be involved in the drug trade across several provinces.

As the investigation progressed, it was revealed that the suspect had ties to criminal activities in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and potentially Ontario.

The Kelowna RCMP Strike Force also learned that the suspect frequently traveled between Vancouver, Burnaby, Chilliwack, Edmonton, Calgary, Winnipeg, and Toronto, engaging in numerous suspicious cash transactions with individuals previously convicted of drug and firearms offenses.

On August 31, 2023, Kelowna Strike Force members arrested the suspect as he left a known stash location in West Kelowna. Subsequently, seven search warrants were executed in Kelowna, West Kelowna, Peachland, Merritt, Calgary, Burnaby and Chilliwack. These searches resulted in the seizure of three handguns, one replica firearm, over 5 kilograms of controlled substances including Fentanyl, Cocaine, Methamphetamine, MDMA, Synthetic Cannabinoid Receptor Type 1 agonist, and 11 kilograms of Marihuana.

“This was a great example of an interprovincial investigation conducted by the Kelowna Strike force unit with the support of our partner agencies in BC and Alberta,” said Inspector Beth McAndie Officer in Charge of Investigational Services for the Kelowna RCMP. “The community impact of seizing this quantity of illicit drugs and the associated potential risk of overdose due to the toxic nature of these drugs, is immeasurable. The RCMP’s ability to leverage partnerships across western Canada was key to the success of this investigation. The dedication and professionalism demonstrated by this team to drive this investigation should also be weighed with the immense contribution this unit gave to the recent McDougall Creek wildfire police response.”