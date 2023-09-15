Kelowna RCMP Electric Kick Scooter warning

The City of Kelowna was chosen as one of eight cities to take part in the three-year Electric Kick Scooter Pilot Project initiated by the province of British Columbia. Since July 2021, community members have been legally permitted to ride e-scooters on specific municipal streets and paved pathways, provided they adhere to the regulations outlined in the provincial Motor Vehicle Act and City bylaws.

Since the launch of this pilot project, the Kelowna RCMP has been actively engaged in educational efforts. To further bolster our approach,

"E-scooters and e-bikes provide convenient options for transportation in Kelowna; however, ensuring everyone's safety hinges on users' knowledge, understanding, and adherence to the rules," states Constable Mike Della-Paolera, Media Relations Officer with the Kelowna RCMP. "E-scooters should be ridden in Kelowna following the same rules as bicycles. This means no riding on sidewalks; stick to the streets, bike lanes, and multi-use pathways."

Key provincial regulations for e-scooter operators include:

You must be 16 years or older.

When renting an e-scooter, you must be 18 years old.

Wearing a helmet is mandatory.

No consumption of drugs or alcohol while operating an electric kick scooter; impaired operation is illegal.

Riding alone is a must; no passengers are allowed, including towing another person, vehicle, cycle, or device, including another electric kick scooter.

E-scooters are not allowed in City Park and along the downtown waterfront, and they cannot be ridden downtown after 10:30 pm.

Failure to adhere to these rules can result in fines of up to $2,000.00.