Kelowna RCMP execute search warrant in Rutland area

Press release from the Kelowna RCMP on November 5, 2020 at 1:57PM:

The Kelowna RCMP Community Safety Unit (CSU) seized alleged illicit drugs, weapons and other property from a residence in Rutland.

On November 4th, 2020, members of the Kelowna RCMP Community Safety Unit executed a search warrant at a residence in the 300-block of Mallach Road in Kelowna. The warrant was related to an active criminal investigation into suspected drug trafficking.

“During their search of the home, police seized quantities of suspected illicit drugs including suspected marihuana, ketamine, fentanyl, and methamphetamine from inside the residence and the property,” says Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP. “Our officers also seized weapons and numerous items used for the production of illicit drugs.”

One occupant of the residence was arrested for an outstanding warrant. A total of six other individuals were taken into custody during the execution of the warrant. Those individuals were later released unconditionally without charge, pending further investigation. The matter will be submitted to the Public Prosection Service of Canada for consideration of charges.

If you suspect criminal activity in your neighbourhood, please call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net