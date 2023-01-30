Kelowna RCMP get their man

On January 30, 2023 at approximately 7:40 a.m. a male exited a white Hyundai with an axe and proceeded to smash multiple windows and uttered threats at a bank located in the 1600 block of Ellis Street. This was unprovoked and the male was unknown to witnesses.

Kelowna RCMP along with the South East District Emergency Response Team (ERT) immediately began the process of identifying the suspect from witnesses. They were able to provide a license plate number which helped police to track the suspect.

At approximately 9:00 a.m. Officers located the male still in his vehicle, parked on a dead-end street in the Ellison area of Kelowna and successfully blocked him from leaving using their police vehicles. With the assistance of the Kelowna Police Dog Service the male was arrested without incident.

The suspect has been transported to Kelowna cells pending a further investigation.

“These type of unprovoked attacks on our local businesses are concerning to the RCMP,” said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera Media Relations Officer with the Kelowna RCMP. “Officers will continue this investigation in order to understand why he carried out this attack on the bank and then fled.”

The Kelowna RCMP are seeking witnesses who have yet to speak with police or that may have dash camera recordings that captured this incident. Please contact the Kelowna RCMP non-emergency number at (250) 762-3300 and reference file number 2023-5368.