Kelowna RCMP hope Mysen the police dog will prove why he's alpha at Canadian Police Dog Trials

Representing the Kelowna and West Kelowna RCMP at the Canadian Police Dog Trials from September 7 to 10 in Camrose, Alberta is Cst. Kent Wagner and Police Service Dog, Mysen.

Cst. Wagner and Mysen will compete and be judged against other RCMP and Municipal handlers from across Canada displaying their skills and abilities in tracking, narcotic/explosive detection, search, obedience and criminal apprehension scenarios.

CPCA Trials have usually been held on an annual basis but, like many events, was put on hold for the last two years due to Covid restrictions.

“Mysen has trained hard and is looking forward to the competition,” said Cst. Wagner of the Kelowna Regional RCMP Police Dog Service.

The Canadian Police Canine Association (CPCA) is a non-profit, non-political affiliation of the peace officers employed in handling and training service dogs in Canada. Handlers and Trainers from other countries may join, upon submission of an application to the board of directors.