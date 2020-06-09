Kelowna RCMP Identify Woman Found Dead June 2 as Yolanda Mae Lemky

Press release from the Kelowna RCMP on June 9, 2020 at 1:27PM:

RCMP publicly identify the woman discovered deceased on June 2nd, in an effort to determine her actions prior to her death, in order to advance their ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding her sudden death.

On June 2nd, 2020 just after 6 a.m., RCMP and emergency medical crews rushed to the beach in the 300-block of Francis Avenue after they received a report of a person who appeared deceased on the shore of the bird sanctuary. The deceased has since been identified by investigators as 39-year-old Yolanda Mae Lemky of Kelowna.

RCMP and the BC Coroners Service continue to investigate the circumstances which surround Yolanda Lemky’s death, as police work to establish a timeline.

“Retracing Yolanda’s movements leading up to her death is one of the priorities for our investigators and we urge anyone who may be able to assist us with this to contact us immediately,” states Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP. “In particular, we are looking to speak with anyone who saw or spoke with Yolanda on June 1st in the afternoon or evening. We are also looking to identify a Caucasian man with short salt and pepper hair who we believe was in her company that day.”

“At this point in the investigation, although the cause of Yolanda’s death has not yet been officially classified, our investigators do not believe criminality was involved,” adds Cpl. Noseworthy.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net