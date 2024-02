The Kelowna RCMP and the Emergency Response Team (ERT) responded to a call of a possible weapon in the 3700 block of Casorso Road at approximately 6:50am this morning.

In an abundance of caution Casorso Road was closed for a short period of time until the incident was resolved resulting in one individual being arrested.

This is an ongoing investigation and further details will be released at an appropriate time. There is no danger to public safety.