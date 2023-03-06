Kelowna RCMP Integrated Child Exploitation Unit arrest two individuals for Possession of Child Porno

In late February, the Kelowna RCMP’s Integrated Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit executed two search warrants in relation to separate investigations into the Possession of Child Pornography. In each case, an individual was taken into custody during the execution of the search warrant and would later be released. A forensic search of the seized devices will be conducted and ultimately submitted with charge requests to the BC Prosecution Service.

“These latest of incidents highlight the crucial need for parents to familiarize themselves with how their teenagers are using the internet,” states Cpl. James Jenkins with Kelowna RCMP ICE. “Parents are encouraged to ask the tough questions about what their kids are doing online and understand which applications they’re using and what exactly they’re using them for. Whether your child or teen is being extorted into sending explicit images of themselves, or they’re actively seeking out Child Sexual Abuse Material, engaging with your children about Internet safety should be a topic of conversation. Parents play an integral part in preventing aspects of this crime,” says Jenkins.

Resources for internet safety can be found at:

Canadian Centre for Child Protection at www.protectchildren.ca

Children of The Street at www.childrenofthestreet.com/resources/

If you have information about a child being exploited for a sexual purpose, please visit www.cybertip.ca or call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300