Kelowna RCMP investigate allegation of Nazi salute

Kelowna RCMP is investigating an incident that happened during the Kelowna for Black Lives Matter protest on Friday afternoon.

While protesters were gathered in Stuart Park, a white Ford F350 drove by the gathering and a passenger in the vehicle put his hand out of the window in what witnesses described as a “Nazi salute.”

This is an active RCMP investigation. There have been no arrests to date.

Anyone with any information about this incident can contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net