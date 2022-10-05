Kelowna RCMP Investigate an Early Morning Assault

On October 5, 2022, at 2:48 a.m. Kelowna RCMP received a report that a male had been assaulted and bleeding heavily. Officers arrived at the 100 block of Gray Rd and found evidence indicating a serious assault had occurred but the victim was not located.

Officers searched the surrounding area and soon located the 27-year-old Kelowna male victim on Valleyview Rd, with severe injuries. The male was transported to the hospital, where he is currently receiving medical treatment.

During the initial investigation officers reviewed video surveillance of the attack on the victim by another male who then left the scene. The suspect was later located and arrested.

“Events like these are disturbing to our community, but thanks to the quick response by RCMP General Duty Officers the suspect was arrested and is now in jail,” said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera Kelowna RCMP Media Relations Officer.

This file is being investigated by the Kelowna RCMP Robbery Unit with the support of the Kelowna RCMP Forensics Unit.

If anyone witnessed this event and has yet to speak with investigators or has a dash camera or other surveillance are asked to call the Kelowna RCMP non-emergency number at (250) 762-3300 and reference file number 2022-62923