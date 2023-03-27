Kelowna RCMP investigate early morning shooting

The Kelowna RCMP responded to a disturbance between two individuals at approximately 1:39 a.m. on Monday March 27, 2023 in the 1700 block of Chapman Place in Kelowna.

Upon arrival police found one individual laying in the hallway suffering from an apparent gun shot wound. Emergency Health Services was immediately called and the victim was transported to a local hospital and is undergoing treatment.

The other individual was located in the residence and was taken into custody without incident.

The two individuals are familiar with one another and there is no danger to public safety.

This is an ongoing investigation and further details will be released when available.

Police are asking members of the public if they have any information on this incident and have not yet talked with police to please contact the Kelowna RCMP Detachment at 250-762-3300 and reference the file number 2023-16229.