Kelowna RCMP investigate hate incident on bus

Kelowna RCMP have dealt with several racial motivated incidents recently.

A home Halloween display containing a confederate flag, graffiti at a Glenmore restaurant and most recently a man making racial slurs on a BC Transit bus.

The incident had occurred on a city bus on the evening of October 31 and video shows an unknown male passenger make racist remarks to a group of female passengers on a bus.

An assault then ensued between the man making the remarks and another male passenger before those involved exited the bus. This incident occurred on route 8, bus 6015 near Ziprick Road and Highway 33 at 6:20 p.m.

Kelowna RCMP is working closely with BC Transit on this investigation. Officers would like to speak to all of the parties involved and any passengers on the bus who may have witnessed this incident.

"There is no place in our society for racism," said Superintendent Triance. "Our diversity is what makes British Columbia an incredible place to live and work."