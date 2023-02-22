Kelowna RCMP investigate report of suspected dog poisoning at Mission Dog Park

Kelowna RCMP Investigate Suspected Poisoning of Dog at Local Dog Park

Kelowna RCMP received a report that on Sunday, February 19, 2023, a local dog owner attended the Mission Dog Park off leash area, near the Kinsmen Softball Complex. The owner reports her Burmese-Poodle mix drank water from the bowls which were set out in the off leash area. On the way home from the park, her dog became violently ill, and was sluggish the following day. Blood work confirmed her dog had high level of toxins, and suffered severe kidney damage. The owner has asked the RCMP to help alert the public of a potential poisoning event, and to encourage owners to get their dogs to a veterinarian if their pets are experiencing similar symptoms. The dog bowls have already been removed from the location.

The owner did see someone filling the bowls at the Mission Dog Park, who did not have a dog with her. The Kelowna RCMP would like to speak to this person of interest. She is described as a heavier set Caucasian female, roughly 50-60 years old, with brown/red hair, wearing a blue toque, brown jacket and boots, with dark brown plastic sunglasses.

If any members of the public have information or camera footage which may assist this investigation, please contact Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference the file number 2023-9797.