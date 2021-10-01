Kelowna RCMP investigate sex assault in Millbridge Park

On Wednesday (Sep 30) Kelowna RCMP received a report of an alleged sex assault that occurred at approximately 9:00 a.m. that morning in Millbridge Park, in the area of Gordon Drive and Springfield Road. A woman was walking in the park when she was approached from behind and sexually assaulted by an unknown male. The woman was able to defend herself and fought back against her attacker, and fled the area to safety. The woman did not suffer any physical injuries in the incident.

The suspect in this incident was described as a Caucasian male, approximately 35 years old, 5 foot 10 inches tall, with long black curly hair and a mole under his right eye. He was wearing a black hooded sweater with “California” in white lettering and a picture of a bear on it, black pants and a red backpack with black and red mesh straps. The suspect was also described as smelling strongly of cigarettes.

“Police are asking the public to be aware of this incident and to assist with any information that can advance the investigation,” says Cst. Solana Paré, Media Relations Officer for the Kelowna Regional RCMP. “Our investigative teams are working very hard to identify and locate the man responsible for this sexual assault and are asking anyone who witnessed something, or who may recognize his description, to contact police.”

Investigators are also seeking dash-cam video from the area of Millbridge Park, from Ethel Street to Gordon Drive and Sutherland Avenue to Springfield Road between 8:30 a.m. and 9:15 a.m. on September 29th, 2021.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at (250) 762-3300. If you wish to remain completely anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.