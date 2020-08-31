Kelowna RCMP investigate shooting

On August 30th, 2020 at approximately noon, Kelowna RCMP were called to Kelowna General Hospital where a man suffering an apparent gunshot wound had attended seeking assistance.

A deceased man was located inside the first victim's vehicle. The first male victim is receiving for treatment of what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

“The victim has indicated that the shooting occurred in the McCulloch area and officers are canvassing the area searching for evidence,” states Cpl Jocelyn Noseworthy, Media Relations Officer for the Kelowna RCMP. “The investigation is still in it’s early stages and officers will be in the area for an undetermined period of time.”

No further information is being released at this time, but Kelowna RCMP are urging anyone who witnessed or has knowledge of this crime to come forward to speak with police immediately.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net