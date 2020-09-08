Kelowna RCMP investigate structural fire

News release:

On September 7th, 2020 just before 5:00 a.m., Kelowna RCMP responded to a structural fire in the 400-block of Commonwealth Road in Kelowna. The Kelowna Fire Department attended and were able to extinguish the blaze, but the building was destroyed.

No one was injured in the blaze and Kelowna RCMP is working to determine the cause of the fire.

No further information is being released at this time.