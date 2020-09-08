Kelowna RCMP investigate structural fire
News release:
On September 7th, 2020 just before 5:00 a.m., Kelowna RCMP responded to a structural fire in the 400-block of Commonwealth Road in Kelowna. The Kelowna Fire Department attended and were able to extinguish the blaze, but the building was destroyed.
No one was injured in the blaze and Kelowna RCMP is working to determine the cause of the fire.
No further information is being released at this time.
Anyone with any information about this crime can contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.