Kelowna RCMP investigate theft from local business

On April 19th, 2020 just before 11:45 a.m., the Kelowna RCMP received a report of theft from a business in the 2400-block of Highway 97 N.

An employee of the business reported that a male walked into the store and walked out with the cash register’s drawer.

Frontline officers and Police Dog Services attended the store immediately but were unable to locate the suspect.

The employee was not injured in the incident.

The Kelowna RCMP are investigating the matter and have determined that the suspect departed in a white full size pick up truck towing a black trailer that contained a recreational vehicle.

The male and model of the vehicle and trailer are not currently known.

The male suspect is described as a Caucasian male approximately 5’10 with a slim build with short light brown hair last seen wearing a black jacket, light coloured blue jeans, black running shoes, a black baseball hat and an orange watch.

"The investigation conducted by our frontline officers has resulted in the gathering of evidence including video surveillance," says Cst. Solana Paré of the Kelowna RCMP. "Investigators are looking for witnesses who may have seen the suspect from the video surveillance fleeing the scene."

Please see the above photo of the suspect.

Anyone with information about this incident, the person involved or the vehicle is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Should you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestoppers.net.