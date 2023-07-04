Kelowna RCMP investigates a stabbing on Canada Day: seeking witnesses

The Kelowna RCMP is investigating a stabbing that occurred on July 1, 2023, near Richter Street and Coopland Crescent.

At approximately 8:00 a.m. on July 1, 2023, the Kelowna RCMP responded to a report of an injured man on Richter Street. When officers arrived on scene, they located a man who had sustained injuries consistent with stab wounds. He was transported to the hospital to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects have been arrested and “there is no reasons to believe that the public is at risk”, stated Corporal Judith Bertrand, the Media Liaison Officer for the Kelowna Regional Detachment.

The investigation, led by the Kelowna RCMP General Investigation Section, is still unfolding as the investigators have linked the incident to a residence nearby.

“The stabbing is believed to targeted and no other suspects are outstanding”, added Corporal Judith Bertrand.

“We are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward and call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300”.

If you would like to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net