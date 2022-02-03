Kelowna RCMP investigates morning gas station robbery

At 6:45 a.m. this morning, Kelowna RCMP officers responded to robbery at a gas station on Harvey Avenue in Kelowna.

A male suspect entered the store and threatened the employee with a knife before stealing cigarettes and fleeing the store.

Kelowna RCMP officers with assistance from Police Dog Services, searched the area but the suspect was not located.

The suspect is described as a white man in his thirties with brown eyes, wearing a grey jacket, brown pants, green gloves and a green mask.

“Thankfully the employee was not injured during this robbery,” states Cpl. Tammy Lobb, Media Relations Officer for the Kelowna Regional RCMP. “This robbery occurred at a time in the morning when many people are on their way to work and may have been using the gas station. We are hoping that by releasing a photo of the suspect, witnesses will come forward”.

The investigation is ongoing and is being led by the Kelowna RCMP General Investigative Services - Robbery Unit. Anyone with any information on or who may have witnessed this incident is asked to contact the Robbery Unit at 250-762-3300 or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net