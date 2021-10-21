Kelowna RCMP investigating a homicide

Press release:

On October 18, 2021 just before 7:00 a.m., the Kelowna RCMP was called to a residence in the 600-block of Bechard Road.

Investigators arrived on scene where they located the body of a deceased man. Police have confirmed that the man was victim of homicide. A woman was arrested at the scene in connection with the investigation.

On October 19, 2021 the suspect, a 54-year-old woman from Kelowna, was released without charge. The woman was subsequently apprehended under the Mental Health Act.

The Kelowna RCMP Serious Crimes Unit have submitted their initial investigative findings to the BC Prosecution Service for review and charge approval. Any questions related to the laying of charges should be directed to the BC Prosecution Service, who is responsible for making the decision.

“This was an isolated incident and the RCMP are not seeking any additional suspects. Neither the victim nor suspect were known to police prior to this incident,” states Supt. Triance, Office in Charge of the Kelowna Regional Detachment. “Our thoughts are with the victim’s family, and all those impacted by this tragic situation.”