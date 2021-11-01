Kelowna RCMP investigating after body of a woman found in vehicle

On October 29, 2021 just after 6:00 p.m., Kelowna RCMP was called to the 1800-block of Vasile Road in Kelowna. When officers arrived, they located a vehicle with the body of a deceased woman. Her death is believed to be suspicious.

Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP states, “Investigators from the Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime Unit have taken conduct of the investigation. Officers remain on scene collecting physical evidence and canvassing for witnesses and surveillance video. No arrests have been made at this time.”

Further information, including the identity of the deceased, is not being released at this time.

If you have information which relates to this person’s death, you are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.