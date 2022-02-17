Kelowna RCMP investigating after teen approached by stranger

The Kelowna RCMP is investigating a suspicious man who allegedly approached a teenage girl while she was walking northbound between Bernard Avenue and Doyle Avenue.

Sometime between 1:00p.m. and 1:30 p.m. on February 14, 2022, the teen was approached, while walking, by a man driving a truck. The man pulled over and asked her what she was doing. The teen kept walking and the man followed her a short distance until she yelled at him to leave her alone. The truck was last seen turning westbound on Doyle Avenue from Richter Street.

The man is described as a white man, 25-30-years old with brown hair and a brown beard. The truck is described as a newer model white Dodge Ram with a black grill and the word “RAM” in black on the grill.

“The teen did the right thing by not stopping, yelling at the man, and telling her family so it could be reported to police,” states Cpl. Tammy Lobb, Media Relations Officer for the Kelowna Regional RCMP. “Patrols were made in the area for the vehicle and suspect but they were not located”.

The investigation into this incident continues.

The Kelowna RCMP is asking parents and caregivers to talk to children and youth about how to stay safe. The concept of a “stranger” can be difficult for some children to understand, so police suggest the following safety habits to keep your kids safe:

teach children not to go anywhere with anyone without first getting permission from a parent or guardian

teach children to always have a buddy with them

practice scenarios with your child. Ask them what they should do if someone approaches them, asks for help, says their parent sent them

discuss what to do if your child becomes lost or separated from a parent while out in public

encourage your child to tell a parent or trusted adult if someone approaches them, or if a situation makes them uncomfortable

teach your child to trust their instincts and the importance of paying attention to their surroundings

discuss what to do if someone tries to take them somewhere – shouting “NO!”, kicking

teach your older child how to stay safe when home alone

The Kelowna RCMP is committed to community safety. Police request the public report any suspicious people or activity to the Kelowna RCMP at (250) 762-3300. To remain completely anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net