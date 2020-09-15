Kelowna RCMP investigating alleged assault

Kelowna RCMP was called to a house in the 300-block of Academy Way around 4am Sunday.

A man in the home had woken up to find another man seemingly pouring gasoline around the house and allegedly threatening to set it ablaze. The man escpaed without any injuries.

Officers took a 37-year-old Kelowna man into custody without incident. He has since been released from on numerous conditions for a future court date.

“It is fortunate that no one was injured in this incident,” says Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP. “These two men were known to each other and we do not believe that there is further danger to the public. No further information is being released at this time.”

Anyone with any information about this crime can contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online the Crime Stoppers website.