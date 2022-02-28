Kelowna RCMP Investigating Assault at UBCO

The Kelowna RCMP is investigating an assault at the University of British Columbia in the Okanagan (UBCO).

At approximately 5:55 a.m. on February 26, 2022, the Kelowna RCMP responded to a report of an assault that had occurred in one of the buildings on campus. Upon initial investigation, it has been determined a man working at the university assaulted a security guard. The man has been apprehended under the Mental Health Act and the victim has been transported to Kelowna General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There is no risk to public safety at this time and the police are currently on campus conducting the investigation.

The Kelowna RCMP is working closely with our partners at UBCO regarding this incident.

If you witnessed this incident or have any information about it, please call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. To remain completely anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net

More information will be released once it becomes available.