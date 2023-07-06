Kelowna RCMP investigating cause of Knox Mountain Fire

The Kelowna RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in an investigation stemming from the Canada Day wildfire on Knox Mountain.

Police suspect the fire was human caused and are asking members of the public if they witnessed any suspicious activity at the top or around the base of Knox Mountain between 12:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. on Saturday July 1, 2023.

On the attached map, the green shows the area which has a direct sightline to the location of the fire. Members of the public in this area could potentially have video footage of any suspicious activity. Police believe the locations with the best angles are bounded by the following streets: Eastern boundary - Richter Street, Southern boundary - Clement Avenue, Western boundary - Okanagan Lake/Manhattan Point, and Northern boundary - Central Avenue.

The red shading on the map is not in the sightline, therefore not visible to the area in question.

If members of the public in the green shaded area have high resolution video footage of Knox Mountain or any information related to this investigation, police are asking that you contact the Kelowna Regional Detachment non-emergency line at 250-762-3300 and reference the file number 2023-37249.