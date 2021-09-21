Kelowna RCMP investigating fatal collision

On September 20, 2021 at approximately 3:30 p.m. members of the Kelowna RCMP frontline responded to a report of a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 97 N near Ellison Lake. A green Chevrolet SUV headed southbound crossed the center line and struck a black Dodge pickup in the northbound lanes. During this collision a grey Acura car and an orange Toyota pickup were also struck.

The 30-year-old female passenger of the SUV was declared deceased at the scene.

The 36-year-old male driver of the SUV was transported to hospital by BC Emergency Health Services with what are believed to be non life-threatening injuries.

All four vehicles were towed from the scene due to damage, says Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy. “Fortunately, the occupants of the other three vehicles did not sustain serious injuries in this collision. We offer our condolences to the friends and family of the deceased.”

The scene of the crash was closed for several hours for processing, and investigators are currently in the midst of determining what led to the collision. No charges have been laid at this time.

“The Kelowna RCMP Traffic Service Unit has taken carriage of this investigation. We are asking anyone who witnessed the collision, has dashcam or surveillance video, or has any information, to come forward and speak with us,” says Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP.

The BC Coroners Service is conducting their own, parallel investigation into this death. Due to the privacy of the deceased, neither the RCMP nor the Coroners Service have any more details to share at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880.