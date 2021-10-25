Kelowna RCMP Investigating Fatal Crash

Kelowna RCMP Municipal Traffic Services and BC Coroners Service are currently investigating a motor vehicle fatality at the intersection of Richter Street and Doyle Avenue.

On October 24th, 2021, shortly before 1:00 p.m., Kelowna RCMP, the Kelowna Fire Department and BC Emergency Health Services were called to the intersection of Richter Street and Doyle Avenue for a single vehicle collision. Kelowna RCMP Frontline officers arrived on scene where a white Chevrolet Malibu, with one occupant, was found extensively damaged.

The investigation has determined that the vehicle was travelling southbound on Richter Street when it crossed into the oncoming traffic lanes and struck a light standard. The cause of the collision is under investigation.

The 37-year-old male driver from Kelowna was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Due to the privacy of the deceased, as per the Coroners Act, no further information will be released by the RCMP or the BC Coroners Service. The investigation into the cause of the collision remains ongoing at this time.

If you witnessed this collision and have not yet spoken to police, please contact the RCMP at 250-762-3300.