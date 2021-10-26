Kelowna RCMP Investigating Fatal Crash

On October 25, 2021 just before 10:30 p.m. members of the Kelowna RCMP frontline responded to a report of a single-vehicle collision in the 3700-block of Spiers Road. A blue Chevrolet car went off the road and down a large embankment.

The adult male driver of the car was declared deceased at the scene.

The 16-year-old male passenger was transported to hospital by BC Emergency Health Services with what are believed to be non life-threatening injuries.

The scene of the crash was closed for several hours for processing, and investigators are currently in the midst of determining what led to the collision.

The BC Coroners Service is conducting their own, parallel investigation into this death. Due to the privacy of the deceased, neither the RCMP nor the Coroners Service have any more details to share at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at (250) 762-3300.