iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600  -   webmaster@am1150.ca  -   webmaster@am1150.ca
11°C
Instagram

Kelowna RCMP Investigating Fatal Stabbing

Police

The Kelowna RCMP is investigating a stabbing that occurred last evening in which a man has died from his injuries.

At 8:45 p.m. on April 25, 2022, the Kelowna RCMP responded to multiple 9-1-1 calls regarding an injured man at the intersection of Harvey Avenue and Gordon Drive.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a male victim who had sustained injuries consistent with stab wounds. The victim, a 38-year-old man, was transported to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

A 22-year-old man was arrested at the scene and is currently in police custody as the investigation unfolds.

More information will be released when it becomes available.

12
News Tip
AM 1150 News Tip Banner 300 x 175