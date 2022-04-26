Kelowna RCMP Investigating Fatal Stabbing

The Kelowna RCMP is investigating a stabbing that occurred last evening in which a man has died from his injuries.

At 8:45 p.m. on April 25, 2022, the Kelowna RCMP responded to multiple 9-1-1 calls regarding an injured man at the intersection of Harvey Avenue and Gordon Drive.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a male victim who had sustained injuries consistent with stab wounds. The victim, a 38-year-old man, was transported to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

A 22-year-old man was arrested at the scene and is currently in police custody as the investigation unfolds.

More information will be released when it becomes available.