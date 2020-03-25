Kelowna RCMP investigating homicide

Kelowna RCMP are investigating a murder. Officers were called to the 300-block of Trumpeter Court just before midnight last night, after getting several 911 calls of gunshots

They found a deceased man at that location.

“The Kelowna Serious Crime Unit (SCU) has assumed carriage of this investigation, which is in its early stages,” states Cpl Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP. “Police are maintaining the crime scene for examination, and are canvassing for witnesses and video surveillance footage. At this time, no arrests have been made, however this shooting appears to be a targeted incident.”

If you witnessed this incident and have not yet spoken to police you are urged to call the Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime Unit at 250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at Crimestoppers.