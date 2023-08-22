Kelowna RCMP investigating homicide

Kelowna RCMP are advising that one individual is in custody in relation to a homicide investigation that initiated in the late evening hours of August 21, 2023. Kelowna RCMP responded to a residence in the 300 block of Hardie Rd where a victim was located with life threatening injuries. The victim would later succumb to their injuries which elevated the nature of the offence to homicide. The Kelowna Serious Crime Unit have taken conduct of this investigation.

This incident is considered isolated and there is no risk to public safety. The investigation is in it’s early stages and as such no further information will be disclosed at this time.