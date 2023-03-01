Kelowna RCMP investigating incident involving youth being struck by city bus

On February 28 at approximately 3:30 p.m., Kelowna RCMP received a report from the BC Ambulance Service that they were on-scene with a 12-year-old youth who had been struck by a city bus at the corner of Steele Court and Arbour View Drive, Kelowna.

When officers arrived, EHS along with Kelowna Fire were treating the youth for his serious but none life-threatening injuries and preparing to transport him to a local area hospital.

The driver remained at the scene and was cooperative, stating a group of youths were running toward the bus stop. The one youth slipped on the slopped sidewalk, which was covered in ice/snow and slid under the bus between the front and rear tires.

“These types of accidents, especially when a child is injured affect everyone involved, deeply. The RCMP will provide all available support to anyone requiring it,” said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera Media Relations Officer with the Kelowna RCMP.