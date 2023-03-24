Kelowna RCMP investigating increase in catalytic converter thefts

The Kelowna RCMP is advising the public of an increase in catalytic converter thefts in the Central Okanagan and throughout British Columbia.

In an effort to further these investigations, police are appealing to anyone that may have recorded video surveillance of any possible or confirmed catalytic thefts to contact police immediately. “As is often the case, our biggest investigational asset are vigilant community members,” said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera Media Relations Officer with the Kelowna RCMP. “Surveillance footage is an immensely helpful resource that we lean on for identifying suspects and their patterns that can lead to an arrest. If a thief knows they’re being recorded and the whole neighbourhood is on the lookout, they’ll be more likely to change their plans.”

As the name suggests, a catalytic converter converts a vehicle’s harmful exhaust pollutants into less harmful emissions. The appeal of stealing one is less about resale value and more likely committed with the intention of selling it to a recycling facility for the small amount of valuable metal it contains. Since January 1, 2023 there have been 78 reported catalytic converter thefts from Lake Country stretching to Peachland.

The theft of a catalytic converter can be a noisy process. If you find yourself waking up to the sound of power tools in the early hours of the morning and spot a suspicious person underneath a car, please don’t hesitate to call the police.

Here are a few tips you can follow to prevent theft of your catalytic converter:

• Park in your home garage, if possible,

• Use motion sensing exterior house lights if you park in your driveway,

• Park in a well-lit area,

• Keep a watchful eye in your neighbourhood and report anything that seems suspicious

Anyone who has surveillance footage or information about these catalytic converter thefts are asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at (250) 762-3300. Members of the public can also contact Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.