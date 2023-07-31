Kelowna RCMP Investigating Pedestrian vs. Vehicle Collision
The Kelowna RCMP is currently on-scene at a serious collision involving a pedestrian and a motor vehicle at the 3300 Blk of Sexsmith Road.
This investigation is still in its early stages, and the RCMP is kindly requesting that the public avoid the area.
If you were a witness to this collision and have not yet spoken with officers or possess a dash camera recording, please get in touch with the Kelowna RCMP at (250) 762-3300, and kindly reference police file number 2023-44464.
