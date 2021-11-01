Kelowna RCMP investigating racially motivated graffiti found on local business

On the morning of October 30, 2021, the owner of a local business on Glenmore Road reported that an unknown suspect spray-painted their business and sidewalk with graffiti.

“The imagery and words spray-painted in this incident are racist in nature,” says Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy. “Hate crimes and hate motivated criminal activity have no place in our community and our officers are working diligently to identify this suspect.”

Investigation has determined that this incident happened at approximately 5:30 a.m. on October 30, and was perpetrated by a man wearing a mask and dark clothing.

“This kind of hateful vandalism is taken very seriously by police and by the City of Kelowna,” said Mayor Colin Basran. “On behalf of the entire community, I express our dismay for this disgusting display of ignorance. This vile act, however, offers us an opportunity for us to all stand together and show that one small-minded person with a container of spray paint does not represent our community.”

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net