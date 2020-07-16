Kelowna RCMP Investigating Report of Shots Fired on Pandosy St

Press release from the Kelowna RCMP on July 16, 2020 at 8:46AM:

Kelowna RCMP is investigating after a report of shots fired on Pandosy Street early Wednesday evening.

On July 15th, 2020 at approximately 4:45 p.m., Kelowna RCMP was called to the 1900-block of Pandosy Street in Kelowna after a resident reported hearing what she believed to be gunshots. The witness told police she had seen a woman holding what appeared to be a handgun fleeing the scene in a blue car.

Front line officers immediately flooded the area and were assisted by RCMP Air Services. Despite an extensive search of the area, the suspect was not located.

An examination of the scene revealed that a window of a residence had been shot several times with pellets from a bb gun.

"At this time we do not believe there were any injuries as a result of this incident," says Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP. "We are still looking to identify the woman believed to have been involved."

The suspect is described as a Caucasian woman in her 30's or 40's. She had darker blonde shoulder length hair and was wearing a blue sun dress.

Anyone with any information about this crime can contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net