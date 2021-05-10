Kelowna RCMP investigating robbery

The Kelowna RCMP is investigating after an unknown male suspect allegedly robbed a business.

On May 9, 2021 just before 3:00 p.m., Kelowna RCMP responded to report of a robbery at a business in the 1400-block of Highway 33 W in Kelowna.

The suspect entered the business where he allegedly produced what appeared to be a handgun and demanded cash. He fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

Officers conducted a thorough search of the area, but did not locate the suspect.

The suspect was described as a Caucasian male. He was wearing sunglasses, a toque, a black jacket, a backpack, and had a medical mask on his lower face.

Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to come forward and speak to the Kelowna RCMP by calling 250-762-3300, or remain anonymous by calling CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.