Kelowna RCMP investigating robbery in Glenmore

The Kelowna RCMP is investigating after an unknown male suspected allegedly robbed a business.

On Wednesday (Sep 8) just before 1:30 a.m.., Kelowna RCMP responded to report of a robbery at a business in the 1000-block of Glenmore Drive in Kelowna.

The suspect allegedly entered the business where he produced what appeared to be a shotgun and demanded cash. He fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money and merchandise.

Officers conducted a thorough search of the area, but did not locate the suspect.

The suspect was described as:

Caucasian male

tall

medium build

He was wearing blue jeans, a baseball cap, a plaid jacket, gloves and had his face partially covered.

“Fortunately no one was injured in this robbery, but the worker was extremely shaken by this incident,” says Cpl Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP. “We are appealing to anyone with information to come forward and speak to us immediately.”

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP by calling 250-762-3300, or remain anonymous by calling CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.