Kelowna RCMP investigating serious assault

On March 21, 2022 at 1:35 a.m., Kelowna RCMP officers responded to the 1000-block area of Sunset Drive in Kelowna for a report of an assault.

A security guard working in the area had been stabbed by an unknown male suspect. The male victim was transported to hospital by EHS where he was treated and released for serious, non-life threatening injuries.

Frontline officers with assistance from RCMP Police Dog Services, searched the area but the suspect was not located.

“The suspect is a white man, 30 to 40 years of age, 5’8” tall, with a large build and blonde hair wearing a black fur-rimmed parka and carrying a backpack,” states Cpl. Tammy Lobb, Media Relations Officer for the Kelowna RCMP.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP by calling (250) 762-3300. To remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net