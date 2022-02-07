Kelowna RCMP investigating shooting incident

The Kelowna RCMP is investigating a shooting incident that occurred Friday evening.

On February 4, 2022 just after 8:05 p.m., the Kelowna RCMP responded to multiple reports of gunshots in the 900 block of Fuller Avenue. Frontline officers immediately flooded the area and learned that just moments after the shooting, two small vehicles were seen leaving the area at a high rate of speed. Investigators cordoned off the area briefly while they collected evidence and spoke to witnesses.

A short time later, a report was received of a vehicle on fire in the 2300 block of Belgo Road. City of Kelowna fire crews responded and safely extinguished the blaze that destroyed the vehicle. Investigators determined that the vehicle was involved in the shooting and had been reported stolen from Kelowna earlier that evening.

“The persons involved have not been located and no injuries have been reported at this time,” says Cst. Solana Paré of the Kelowna RCMP. “This appears to be a targeted incident and we are asking anyone with information to come forward to police.”

Anyone with information on the incident, or who may have video surveillance or dash cam footage of the incident, is urged to contact the Kelowna RCMP.