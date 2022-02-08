Kelowna RCMP Investigating Shots Fired Near UBCO

The Kelowna RCMP is investigating a report of gunshots fired in the Academy Way area last evening.

At approximately 9:40 p.m. on February 7, 2022, Kelowna RCMP officers responded to reports of shots fired outside a building in the 690-block of Academy Way in Kelowna. Multiple frontline officers responded to the area. From speaking with witnesses, officers learned people were seen running away after the shots were fired and they departed in a vehicle.

Officers with the Kelowna RCMP Police Dog Services as well as the Forensic Identification Section attended to scene to assist with the investigation.

At this time, there is no victim in this investigation and no injuries have been reported.

“This is the second shooting incident in our community in the past four days, and this incident occurred close to the UBCO campus,” states Cpl. Tammy Lobb. “Our investigators are working to identify those responsible and determine whether or not there is a correlation between these two incidents”.

The investigation is being led by the Kelowna RCMP General Investigative Support Team (GIST). Anyone who may have witnessed this incident is urged to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.