Kelowna RCMP investigating two vehicle collision involving bus

Press release from the Kelowna RCMP on August 4, 2020:

Kelowna RCMP is investigating a two vehicle collision on KLO Road that resulted in injuries to three people.

On July 31st, 2020 at approximately 5:20 p.m., Kelowna RCMP received a report of a Ford E350 van colliding with a BC Transit Bus on KLO Road near St Armand Road in Kelowna.

Officers attended and determined that the van had been travelling westbound on KLO Road and struck the bus as it was attempting to merge with eastbound traffic.

The 34-year-old female driver of the van, and the 42-year-old male driver of the bus received minor injuries as a result of the collision.

BC Emergency Health Services transported a 78-year-old Kelowna man, and sole passenger of the bus, to the Kelowna General Hospital with serious injuries.

This collision is still under investigation and the Kelowna RCMP Traffic Section is looking to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have video of it.

If you witnessed this incident and have not yet spoken to police you are urged to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.