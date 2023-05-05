Kelowna RCMP investigating vehicle incident involving pedestrian near a Pandosy Street carwash

The Kelowna RCMP is on scene at a carwash on the corner of Harvey Avenue and Pandosy Street this morning.

Just beforre 7:30am, police say a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at the carwash and has been taken to a local hospital with undisclosed injuries.

The investigation is in its early stages and police are asking the public to stay out of the area. There is no danger to the public.

Police are also asking the public who may have witnessed the event or that have dash camera video footage to please contact the Kelowna RCMP non-emergency line at 250-762-3300 and reference the file number 2023-24158.