Kelowna RCMP Investigating Video Showing Part of Saturday Arrest

The Kelowna RCMP held a press conference today to address a video posted to social media showing a portion of an arrest from Saturday evening.

Officers were called to a parking lot in the 200-block of Bernard Avenue of a man who allegedly appeared intoxicated.

Superintendent Brent Mundle said the 30-year-old man resisted and a third officer was called to assist.

The 12 second video shows the moment the third officer arrived and struck the man repeatedly before he was taken to the ground and handcuffed.

"It is always our intention to enact a peaceful arrest, but when circumstances require it, officers may be required to use other options. This may include use of physical force," Mundle stated. "It is for this reason our officers are trained to conduct a continual risk assessment of the situation, as often these decisions are required in a split second."

Mundle says the incident is under investigation.

The officer in question is not working at this time, and Mundle says his duty status will be determined in the coming days.