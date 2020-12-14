Kelowna RCMP is investigating a suspicious death

On December 13th, 2020, at approximately 9:15 p.m., Kelowna RCMP responded to a report of a disturbance in the 1700-block of Highway 33 in Kelowna. When frontline RCMP officers and BC Emergency Health Services arrived on scene, they located a 27-year-old man deceased outside of a residence.

“The investigation is in its’ early stages and officers will be in the area for an undetermined amount of time,” says Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP. “This tragic incident appears to be isolated in nature, and we do not believe there is a threat to the general public.”

An adult suspect has been taken into custody in regards to this matter. At this time, no charges have been laid.

The Kelowna RCMP Major Crime Unit has assumed the investigation.

The BC Coroner’s Service has initiated it’s own, concurrent investigation to determine all the facts surrounding the death.

No further information is being released at this time, but Kelowna RCMP is urging anyone who witnessed or has knowledge of this crime to come forward and speak with police immediately at 250-762-3300.