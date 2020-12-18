Kelowna RCMP is seeking further potential victims or witnesses

On December 18th, 2020 at approximately 10:00 a.m., Kelowna RCMP responded to a complaint that a man was chasing and assaulting strangers in the area of Bertram Road and Leon Avenue in Kelowna.

Frontline officers immediately attended the area and, after a brief search, arrested the suspect. The 35-year-old Kelowna man is now in custody and the matter will be forwarded the BC Prosecution Service for review and charge approval.

“RCMP have identified one victim, an adult man who fortunately did not suffer any known injuries in the alleged assault,” says Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP. “Our investigation leads us to believe there may be other victims or witnesses who have not come forward yet, and we are asking that they do so.”

Anyone who was assaulted, or witnessed this incident, is asked to contact Cst. Sam Boutin or Cst. Michael Gauthier of the Kelowna RCMP Community Safety Unit at 250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net